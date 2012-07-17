* Morocco's first Islamist-led government took power in
December
* Video of tirade has been viewed more than 200,000 times
* Editor who called for greater sexual freedom unharmed
By Souhail Karam
RABAT, July 17 Morocco indicted a cleric on
Tuesday for calling for the murder on religious grounds of a
local newspaper editor who urged greater sexual freedoms in the
conservative Muslim country.
In a YouTube video posted last month, Abdallah Nahari
berated Mokhtar Leghzioui, editor of secular-leaning Al-Ahdath
al-Maghribia newspaper, after he told an Arab television channel
that he would not stand in the way of his mother and sister if
they wished to have sexual relationships outside of marriage.
"What does religion call this kind of person? A pimp. And
what does the law reserve for a pimp? Kill whoever has nothing
to be jealous of," Nahari told a handful of followers on the
video that has been viewed more than 200,000 times.
Morocco has an Islamic-inspired penal code that bans sex
outside marriage and Moroccans buying alcohol, but the
authorities favour a tolerant brand of Islam in which young
couples display affection in the street and locals often
outnumber tourists in bars and night clubs.
Although no harm has come to the editor, a court official in
the northeastern city of Oujda said Nahari would have to respond
to the charge of "outright incitation to murder".
"Nahari has been interrogated by criminal police since early
July. Now, an examining judge will interrogate him to build up a
case," the official said.
It is the first time such a charge has been brought against
a citizen since 2003, when the law was changed to allow only
members of the Supreme Clerics Council, chaired by the king, to
issue the edicts after a suicide attack in Casablanca.
It comes after the Justice and Development Party (PJD)
became in December the first Islamist party to lead a Moroccan
government, riding a wave of support for Islamist movements
inspired by the Arab Spring revolts.
The PJD's rise has brought the role of religion back into
the heart of politics in a country ruled by an ancient monarchy
that claims descent from Prophet Mohammad to legitimise its
authority.
Nahari is a well-known preacher whose fiery Friday sermons
have often angered secular-leaning newspapers. He is especially
popular among the poor of Oujda because of his charity work in a
country that has widespread poverty and illiteracy.
Nahari also slammed calls by the main AMDH human right group
to decriminalise sexual relationships outside of wedlock.
"This is Morocco for you. They want to legalise what is
prohibited ... And the clerics are silent," Nahari said, calling
human right activists in Morocco stooges of the West.
Justice and Public Freedoms Minister Mustafa Ramid, a PJD
member, quashed any debate by telling parliament that sex
outside marriage would remain illegal, angering many rights
activists as a sign the party preferred restrictive legislation
which they say is outdated for the needs of Moroccan society.
While illegal, sexual relationships outside marriage wedlock
are widespred, even in less developed rural areas, although it
is punishable by up to 12 months in prison.
(Editing by Alison Williams)