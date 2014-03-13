* Halik worked to promote democracy in communist era
* Priest has met non-believers in most atheist countries
* Award is one of world's richest
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
March 13 A Czech Catholic priest whose theology
of paradox invites believers and atheists to dialogue has won
the 2014 Templeton Prize, worth $1.83 million, for his work
affirming the spiritual dimension of life.
Tomas Halik, who worked underground to promote democracy and
morality before communism fell in Czechoslovakia in 1989, has
"continuously opened vistas that advance humankind," the
U.S.-based John Templeton Foundation said on Thursday in
announcing the prize.
The award is one of the world's richest, worth more than the
$1.2 million the Nobel Prize committee paid to its 2013
laureates. It honours a person who has contributed to "affirming
life's spiritual dimension" through insights, discoveries or
practical work.
Previous winners include the Dalai Lama, South Africa's
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and British astrophysicist Martin Rees.
Since 1989, Halik has pursued his mission of dialogue with
other believers and non-believers through his Czech Christian
Academy, his work as chaplain at Prague's Charles University and
his 17 books translated into 18 languages.
"The chief task of faith and theology is to teach the art of
living amid life's paradoxes and the courage to enter the cloud
of unknowing," he said in a speech in London where the
Foundation announced the prize.
MOST ATHEIST COUNTRY
In his speech, Halik, 65, who was ordained secretly in East
Germany in 1978, thanked his philosophy and theology professors,
"many of whom spent long years in communist prison camps and had
very little opportunity to write or publish."
With official repression of faith boosted after the 1968
Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, even his mother did not know
about his study for the priesthood.
Halik told Reuters in an interview this week before the
prize was publicly announced that he would use the money to
develop his work on dialogue with other faiths and atheists,
especially at the Academic Parish next to Prague's famous
Charles Bridge, which hosts a wide range of cultural and
religious activities.
"In this parish in these past 25 years, I have baptised more
than 1,000 young people," said the priest, who also worked
closely with Vaclav Havel, the first post-communist president in
Prague, and Polish-born Pope John Paul II.
"This year, we have 105 catechumens (candidates for baptism)
- and this in what is supposed to be the most atheist country in
the world," he said.
A 2012 Pew Research Forum survey showed the Czech Republic
had the world's highest percentage of religiously unaffiliated
people at 76 percent, ahead of North Korea (71 percent). China
has the most non-religious people but they make up only 52
percent of the huge population.
Halik, a trained psychotherapist, was barred from teaching
under communism as an "enemy of the regime." He is now a
professor of the sociology of religion at Charles University and
frequently lectures abroad.
SEEKERS AND DWELLERS
A fluent English speaker, he came from a secular family and
became a Catholic under the influence of English Catholic
writers such as G.K. Chesterton and Graham Greene, whose novels
he has used to explain Christian thinking to non-believers.
Halik said he believed life was made of paradoxes and the
main dividing line in spiritual questions was not between
believers and non-believers, but between what he called "seekers
and dwellers."
Explaining his theological approach, he said seekers look
for deeper meaning in life, either through religion or other
spiritual quests, while dwellers are firmly anchored in
organised religion or militant atheism.
One paradox is that even atheists can be seekers if they
look for something more in life than material well-being while
religious fundamentalists can be as rigid in their thinking as
the most vociferous deniers of anything spiritual.
"In today's world, there are two extremes - religious
fundamentalism and militant atheism," he said. Even atheists he
meets tell him they believe there is "something else" to life
beyond what empirical science observes.
"This 'somethingness' is the most widespread religion in our
country," he said. "I would tell atheists they are not wrong,
but have no patience with the silence of God."
Sometimes, he said, atheists have a distorted image of God
that blinds them to the God who helps believers deal with the
paradoxes and mysteries of life.
"When an atheist tells me his image of God, I say, 'thank
God you don't believe in him. I don't believe in him either," he
said.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)