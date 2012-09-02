US issuers rush to sell Formosa bonds before rule change
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average probed more than one-month highs on Monday, cheered by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18 million), Bloomberg reported.