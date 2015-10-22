LONDON Oct 22 RELX , Europe's largest media group formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reiterated its full-year outlook after reporting an as-expected 3 percent growth in underlying revenue in the first nine months of the year.

RELX, which provides information for scientists, lawyers, doctors and the business community, said it had seen a continued strong performance from its Risk & Business Information unit, with underlying revenue growth there up 7 percent.

The group said as a result its full-year outlook was unchanged, with RELX expecting another year of underlying revenue, profit and earnings growth. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)