LONDON Oct 22 RELX , Europe's
largest media group formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reiterated
its full-year outlook after reporting an as-expected 3 percent
growth in underlying revenue in the first nine months of the
year.
RELX, which provides information for scientists, lawyers,
doctors and the business community, said it had seen a continued
strong performance from its Risk & Business Information unit,
with underlying revenue growth there up 7 percent.
The group said as a result its full-year outlook was
unchanged, with RELX expecting another year of underlying
revenue, profit and earnings growth.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)