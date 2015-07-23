LONDON, July 23 RELX , Europe's largest media group formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reiterated its full-year outlook on Thursday after reporting an as-expected 3 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue growth.

RELX, which provides information for scientists, lawyers, doctors and the business community, said it had seen a particularly strong performance from its Risk & Business Information unit, with underlying revenue up 7 percent.

"The key drivers within our business remain positive, and we are confident that we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit and earnings growth in 2015," said Chief Executive Officer Erik Engstrom.

