BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Remgro Ltd : * Says H1 headline earnings per share down 35.1% * Says interim dividend per share: +15.1%
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.
* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ Source : http://on.wsj.com/2mkaXPA Further company coverage: