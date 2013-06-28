China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
JOHANNESBURG, June 28 Remgro Ltd : * Update on disputes with the South African revenue service * Disputes have now been resolved in the company's favour * Tax disputes will have no effect on remgro's reported headline earnings
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
* Eric barr has assumed role of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: