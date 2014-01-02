UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 2 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said its CEO Frederic Pflanz has resigned for personal reasons.
Board chairman François Hériard Dubreuil will temporarily assumed the responsibilities of chief executive officer, the company said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the group`s strategy remains unchanged. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources