PARIS Nov 27 French spirits group Remy Cointreau reported a 14.6 percent fall in first-half current operating profit on Thursday, as a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending hurt demand for its premium cognac.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said that while the global economic climate remained "mixed" it was sticking to its forecast of delivering organic growth in full-year sales and operating profit.

Current operating profit for the six months to September 30 reached 102.1 million euros ($127.7 million), down 14.6 percent like-for-like from a year ago. It however was above analysts' expectations for 89 million euros in operating profit, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.7996 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)