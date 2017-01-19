PARIS Jan 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, beating market expectations, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.

The company, which makes Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor, said cognac sales notably benefited by anticipated shipments ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations this month and improving travel retail trends.

Remy Cointreau, which is trying to sell more of its higher-priced spirits to boost profitability, kept its goal for growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope for the full year ending March 31.

Group sales reached 323.3 million euros ($343.89 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, showing like-for-like growth of 9 percent, compared with a 7.4 percent rise in the second quarter.

Cognac sales, which account for more than half the company's revenue, rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in the quarter. This followed a 9.3 percent rise in the second quarter and a 0.5 percent drop in the first.

The company-compiled consensus of analysts was for third-quarter like-for-like sales growth of 4.2 percent for the group and 9.3 percent for cognac.

Similar to other spirits makers, including larger rivals Diageo and Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau has faced pressure on sales of cognac and other luxury goods in China following a government crackdown on luxury gift-giving and personal spending by Chinese civil servants.

The crackdown has led to significant changes across the group, with Remy Cointreau moving more towards the United States, which now contributes 38 percent of group sales compared to around 20 percent for China.

The figures were published on the company's website.

($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)