(Corrects Q2 to Q1 in headline)

PARIS, July 18 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said fiscal first-quarter sales fell 5.7 percent year-on-year, hit by sluggish trading in Western Europe and by China's government crackdown on corruption that continued to sap demand for premium cognac.

However, the decline was less severe than in the previous quarter and weakness in China was partially offset by robust demand in the United States.

Remy Cointreau said on Friday that group sales reached 214.8 million euros in the three months to June 30. The like-for-like year-on-year sales decline was 5.7 percent against 16.1 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2013/14.

Cognac sales alone slumped 15.3 percent year-on-year in the fiscal first quarter, having fallen 32.3 percent in the previous quarter.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said it still aimed to achieve organic growth in sales and in current operating profit in its 2014-15 financial year that began on April 1. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by William Hardy)