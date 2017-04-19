PARIS, April 19 French drinks group Remy Cointreau reported higher annual sales on Wednesday, helped by growth in Asia and America, and maintained its financial targets for higher annual profits.

Remy Cointreau said annual sales had risen 4.2 percent from the previous year to 1.095 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

"With annual sales fully in line with the group's forecasts, Remy Cointreau is confirming its guidance of growth in current operating profit over the financial year 2016/17, assuming constant exchange rates and consolidation scope," the company said in a statement.

