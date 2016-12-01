PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Dec 1 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the Seattle-based Westland Distillery, which produces an American single malt whiskey, further strengthening its portfolio of premium drinks.
The transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is due to close before the end of the year, the statement said.
Westland has a portfolio of high-end single malts, with a price range of between $70 and $125.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc