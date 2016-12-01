PARIS Dec 1 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the Seattle-based Westland Distillery, which produces an American single malt whiskey, further strengthening its portfolio of premium drinks.

The transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is due to close before the end of the year, the statement said.

Westland has a portfolio of high-end single malts, with a price range of between $70 and $125.

