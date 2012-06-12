PARIS, June 12 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said it would hand investors a special dividend after booming demand for its premium cognac in China lifted full-year profits.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said on Tuesday that despite an uncertain economic and monetary climate in Europe it was confident it could generate "steady and profitable growth" and grow its brands.

Operating profit excluding exceptional items for the year ended March 31 rose 20.2 percent to 207.7 million euros ($259.85 million) on a like-for-like basis, which was above company guidance after sales rose a reported 15.6 percent.

Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 3.9 billion euros, competes with spirits makers Pernod Ricard of France and Britain's Diageo.

Remy had forecast core profit growth of least 15-18 percent, a range that was below analysts' forecasts of around 22.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)