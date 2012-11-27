PARIS Nov 27 French drinks group Remy Cointreau forecast more moderate growth in the second half of 2012 because of economic uncertainty in Europe but kept its targeted for a substantial rise in full-year earnings.

Current operating profit for the six months to September 30 reached 141.5 million euros, beating the 128 million average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)