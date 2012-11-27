UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 27 French drinks group Remy Cointreau forecast more moderate growth in the second half of 2012 because of economic uncertainty in Europe but kept its targeted for a substantial rise in full-year earnings.
Current operating profit for the six months to September 30 reached 141.5 million euros, beating the 128 million average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources