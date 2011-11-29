(Recasts with acquisition comments, shares, analyst comment)
* H1 current op profit 106.2 mln euros vs. consensus 101 mln
* Net debt falls to 114 mln euros at end-Sept 2010
* Eyes earnings rise in 2011 despite Europe economic woes
* Has 500-800 mln euros M&A capacity - CEO
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Nov 29 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau said on Tuesday it was actively looking for
acquisitions after cutting first-half debt and said it had the
firepower to seal deals worth up to 800 million euros ($1.07
billion).
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay rum also saw a forecast-beating rise in first-half operating
profits due to strong demand for its premium cognac in Asia.
It predicted a "substantial" increase in full-year earnings
despite Europe's ongoing economic woes, and its shares rose 3
percent.
Remy-Cointreau, which sold its champagne division earlier
this year, told Reuters that it was "actively" looking to buy
one or two brands to complement its portfolio even though the
group's priority remained to grow organically.
"We have an estimated investment capacity of between 500 and
800 million euros for one or more acquisitions," Chief Executive
Jean-Marie Laborde said after a news conference on the group's
first-half results.
Laborde reiterated that Remy was not interested in a vodka
or a tequila brand but in premium liquors, whiskies or even a
"Baiju" Chinese alcohol.
Remy, which has announced plans to eventually buy back up to
10 percent of its capital, could use some of the repurchased
shares to pay for acquisitions, using a share swap with a target
company, Laborde told the news conference.
SUBSTANTIAL EARNING RISE
First-half operating profits reached 106.2 million euros for
the six months to September 30, ahead of 101 million average
estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.
"The good results in the first half allow us to confirm a
substantial increase in earnings at end-March 2012," Remy said
in a statement.
"In an uncertain economic and monetary environment, in
particular in Europe, Remy Cointreau confirms the relevance of
its long-term value strategy," it added.
Remy's financial year runs from April 1 to March 31.
Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 2.9 billion
euros, competes with spirits makers Pernod Ricard of
France and Britain's Diageo.
Remy Cointreau said it was reaping the fruits of its
positioning on an upscale sector that has largely escaped
economic woes.
"At this stage, we have no real worry about the months ahead
of us though we remain cautious," Laborde said.
Remy already posted an 18.1 percent rise in underlying sales
in the first six months of its fiscal year as its cognac
division continued to benefit from higher pricing in Asia.
The Remy Martin cognac, which makes the bulk of the group's
sales and profits, achieved a 34.4 percent organic rise in
operating profit.
All the group's divisions and regions contributed to growth
and signs of recovery in the U.S. and Europe were confirmed.
In the United States, the trend for demand for superior
qualitiy cognac was favourable and Remy planned to increase
prices "more aggressively" in the region, Laborde said.
Cognac sales in Europe also performed well, particularly in
France, Germany and Russia.
"Europe is showing good performances, which is a surprise in
view of the current economic climate," CM-CIC analysts said in a
note.
By 1135 GMT, Remy Cointreau shares gained 2.84 percent at
61.86 euros, outperforming their European sector which
gained 0.5 percent.
