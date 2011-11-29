PARIS Nov 29 French spirits groups Remy Cointreau beat forecasts with a 27.3 percent rise in first-half operating profit helped by strong demand for its premium cognac in Asia, and predicted a rise in full-year earnings despite Europe's uncertain economic climate.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said current operating profit for the six months to September 30 reached 106.2 million euros, ahead of 101 million average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 2.9 billion euros, competes with spirits makers France's Pernod Ricard and Britain's Diageo.

Remy's financial year runs from April 1 to March 31.

Remy already posted an 18.1 percent rise in the first six months of its fiscal year as its cognac division continued to benefit from higher pricing in Asia. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)