PARIS, April 21 French drinks company Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday that LVMH executive Philippe Farnier would become the new head of its U.S. operations at the end of May, confirming media reports.

Farnier will replace Managing Director Suriya Parksuwan, who has been with Remy Cointreau for 18 years and led its U.S. business since 2011, and is leaving to pursue other interests.

The United States recently became the leading market for Remy Martin cognac, which makes up 59 percent of company sales.

The U.S. makes the bulk of the sales of the America region, which accounts for 38 percent of Remy Martin's sales while the Asia-Pacific region, including China, accounts for 47 percent.

Farnier comes to the group from LVMH's Parfums Christian Dior, where he has headed up the EMEA travel retail division for the past two years.

New Remy Cointreau CEO Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet, appointed last June, is a luxury specialist and a former L'Oreal and Louis Vuitton executive. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)