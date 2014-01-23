* Remy Cointreau says will announce Piana's successor soon

* Piana's departure follows resignation of Pflanz as group CEO

* Remy Cointreau third-quarter sales sank 32 pct due to China

* Departures come amid strategy debate (Adds detail, background)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 23 The head of the cognac division of Remy Cointreau, Patrick Piana, has stepped down two days after the French spirits group reported a 32 percent slump in third-quarter cognac sales due to slowing demand in China.

Piana's departure, which followed the surprise resignation three weeks ago of group Chief Executive Frederic Pflanz, adds further uncertainty to a company trying to figure out how best to respond to weak Chinese demand for its premium cognac.

"Remy Cointreau regrets his departure," a group spokeswoman said. "A successor will be named very quickly."

She would not say why Piana, who had been CEO of Remy Martin - Remy Cointreau's cognac division - since 2008, had left. French regional newspaper La Charente Libre cited disagreements over strategy but the spokeswoman denied that.

"Whatever the reason for Patrick Piana's departure, it adds even more uncertainty following the recent resignation of Frederic Pflanz as CEO," said Bernstein analyst Trevor Sterling.

Pflanz officially resigned for personal reasons but analysts have tied his departure, which followed a November profit warning, to disagreements with the executive committee on how best to deal with the Chinese slowdown and notably what level of marketing support is appropriate in Asia.

Like global rivals Diageo and Pernod Ricard , Remy has been hit by a Chinese government crackdown on gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants, as well as slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

With cognac making up 80 percent of operating profit, and China about half of that total, investors rewarded Remy's focus on deluxe tipples like Louis XIII cognac - which sells at 2,500 euros a bottle - while Chinese demand was booming.

Now with little clarity on when demand will pick up and whether cognac can return to previous growth rates of over 20 percent, Remy is paying for a lack of diversification

The debate over future strategy in China boils down to whether to slug it out in the country in the hope demand will revive for Remy's mainstay cognac brands or change tack by refocusing on other markets and by acquisitions in other spirits categories.

Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday it was sticking to its strategy as it forecast a return to growth in China next year on the back of increased promotional efforts. (Additional reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by James Regan and Pravin Char)