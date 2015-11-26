PARIS Nov 26 French spirits group Remy Cointreau reported a 7.3 percent fall in first-half like-for-like current operating profit on Thursday, reflecting soft Chinese demand for its premium cognac.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum, which enjoyed robust demand in the United States, its top market, kept its forecast for positive growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope in the 2015/16 full year.

Current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 107 million euros ($114 million). On a reported basis, positive currency effects lifted profit by 4.7 percent.

The performance was slightly below analysts' expectations for 107.6 million euros in operating profit, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)