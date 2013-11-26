PARIS Nov 26 French spirits group Remy Cointreau warned on Tuesday of a double-digit decline in full-year operating profit because of a slowdown in China that will continue to weigh on demand for its premium cognac in the second half of this fiscal year.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said it remained nevertheless confident over the medium and long-term outlook in Asia, notably China.

Current operating profit for the six months to September 30 reached 132.7 million euros ($179.23 million), down 7.3 percent like-for-like from a year ago. It came in above analysts' expectations for 124 million euro in operating profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

