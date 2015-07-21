* Q1 sales 223.3 mln euros vs 235 million expected

* Q1 cognac sales down 6.7 pct l-f-l

* Keeps FY 2015/16 l-f-l profit growth goal (adds details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 21 French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales, which it blamed on continued soft demand for premium cognac in China and its exit from the lower-priced VS cognac category in the United States, its top market.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor, which is accelerating a drive to sell higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins, said it was sticking to its goal of achieving positive growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope in the 2015/16 full year.

In June, Remy Cointreau flagged that it expected a weak first half, saying it was not seeing any significant recovery in Chinese demand, which has suffered from a slowing economy and drop in lavish spending following an anti-corruption campaign.

Remy Cointreau said that group sales reached 223.3 million euros ($241.57 million) in the three months to June 30, lagging analysts' average expectation of 235 million.

Remy Cointreau had announced in June it would step up its focus on higher-priced spirits and would shake up its global distribution network to achieve that goal.

The move came as Remy Cointreau and rivals LVMH, Diageo and Pernod Ricard search for ways to counter weak demand China, which has been one of their main growth engine of the past decade.

Cognac sales, which account for 59 percent of group sales, fell 6.7 percent year-on-year in the quarter.

The decline reflected continued caution from wholesalers in Greater China, the streamlining of on-trade (restaurants or bars) contracts in China, and the exit of the lower-priced VS category in the United States where demand for superior qualities is accelerating.

Remy Martin cognac however benefited from good demand in Africa, Britain, France and Germany in the quarter.

The liqueurs and spirits division suffered an 13.8 percent fall in like-for-like sales, which reflected high comparables from the year-ago quarter for Cointreau in the United States, a weak economic climate in Russia and Greece.

Sales of the Greek liquor Metaxa fell sharply, hit by slower demand in Greece and Eastern Europe as well as in travel retail. ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)