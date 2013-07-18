* Q1 sales down 2.3 pct to 263.7 mln euro
* Inventory destocking to hit cognac sales in Q2
* Confident of medium-term prospects in Asia, China
By Elena Berton
PARIS, July 18 Remy Cointreau
predicted that demand for its flagship cognac brand in China
will remain sluggish in the second quarter after the
government's drive to rein in conspicuous consumption hit
first-quarter sales.
The French spirits group and rivals Diageo and
Pernod have all reported lower growth rates in the
Asia-Pacific region in recent months, partly because of the
crackdown on gift-taking and personal spending by Chinese civil
servants, as well as slowing economic growth.
The Chinese government's action contributed to lower than
expected sales of Remy Martin cognac during the lunar new year
celebrations, the company said, and wholesalers are still
running down their large inventories.
However, the company expressed confidence in the medium-term
prospects of this key market, where a younger, well-educated and
well-travelled generation of Chinese consumers is fueling demand
for high-end international brands.
Remy, which also makes Cointreau liqueur, generates about 40
percent of its operating profit from cognac sales in China.
"The group remains confident in the medium and long term in
Asia, particularly in China, and considers that the slowdown is
due to measures focusing on conspicuous behaviour," the company
said after reporting first-quarter results on Thursday.
European drinks makers, along with other consumer goods
companies, have expanded into fast-growing emerging markets such
as China in recent years in an attempt to offset slowing sales
of premium spirits in austerity-hit Europe.
However, the industry is finding it hard to sustain growth
rates in some markets.
Remy Cointreau's comparable sales, which exclude the effect
of currency fluctuations, fell 2.3 percent to 263.7 million
euros ($345.3 million) in the three months to June 30.
Yet Remy Martin cognac achieved double-digit growth in the
United States, while demand in Russia and Britain helped
European sales to remain stable.
Demand in the United States, where Remy Cointreau has raised
the profile of its brand through television advertising, is
expected to stay strong in the rest of the year, Chief Financial
Officer Frederic Pflanz told analysts.
Shares in Remy Cointreau, which have lost about 8 percent of
their value in the past year, were up 0.3 percent at 81.86 euros
by 0931 GMT, after sliding 2 percent at the start of trading in
Paris.