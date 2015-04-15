PARIS, April 15 French spirits group Remy Cointreau kept its target to deliver underlying growth in full-year operating profit after cognac sales jumped in the fourth quarter, helped by demand for upscale products in the United States and New Year celebrations in China.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said that group sales reached 224.2 million euros ($238.46 million) in the three months to March 31, a like-for-like rise of 23.4 percent, against a 1 percent decline in the third quarter.

Cognac sales alone rose 38.7 percent like-for-like in the fourth quarter, after rising 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

"After a first half penalised by ongoing destocking in Asia, Remy Martin benefited from a sales rebound over the second half of the year in all of the major regions and, in particular, in Greater China," Remy said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)