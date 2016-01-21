PARIS Jan 21 Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that it returned to sales growth in the third quarter, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.

The French spirits group, whose premium cognac has suffered from a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending, kept its goal for growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope in the full year ending March 31.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said group sales reached 298.4 million euros ($325.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, for like-for-like growth of 3.2 percent, compared with a 3.2 percent drop in the second quarter.

Cognac sales, which account for more than half the company's revenue, rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in the quarter. This followed a 0.4 percent dip in the second quarter and a 6.7 percent drop in the first. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)