PARIS, July 19 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau said robust Asian and U.S. demand for its
premium cognac lifted underlying first-quarter sales by 24.4
percent, beating expectations.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay Rum said it continued to monitor the economic situation in
Europe closely though the region proved resilient in the
quarter.
It said in a statement on Thursday that it was confident of
generating "steady and profitable growth" in the financial year
to March 2013.
Revenue rose to 271.6 million euros ($333.1 million) in the
three months to June 30, above the average forecast of 239
million in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Analysts had eyed underlying growth of 13 percent on
average.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
