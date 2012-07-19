PARIS, July 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said robust Asian and U.S. demand for its premium cognac lifted underlying first-quarter sales by 24.4 percent, beating expectations.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said it continued to monitor the economic situation in Europe closely though the region proved resilient in the quarter.

It said in a statement on Thursday that it was confident of generating "steady and profitable growth" in the financial year to March 2013.

Revenue rose to 271.6 million euros ($333.1 million) in the three months to June 30, above the average forecast of 239 million in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Analysts had eyed underlying growth of 13 percent on average. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)