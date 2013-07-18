PARIS, July 18 French spirits group Remy Cointreau expects a "very good" performance this year in the United States, where Remy Martin cognac reported double-digit sales growth in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Frederic Pflanz said on Thursday.

Pflanz told analysts that he remains confident about the medium-term prospects for the Chinese market, which has been hit by the government's austerity moves to rein in conspicuous consumption.