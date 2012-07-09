* Islay single malt distiller Bruichladdich in focus
* Remy looking to tap booming demand for premium whisky
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 9 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau is in exclusive talks to buy Scottish whisky
maker Bruichladdich Distillery as it looks to tap booming demand
for premium whisky from emerging markets in Asia.
Remy Cointreau, the maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau
Liqueur and Mount Gay Rum, sold its champagne division last year
and had since been looking for a premium whisky or brand to
complement its portfolio.
Bruichladdich, a distiller of single-malt Scotch whisky
based on the Isle of Islay, generates annual sales of around 15
million euros ($18.5 million), a Remy Cointreau spokeswoman said
on Monday.
She would not provide further financial details but said the
company, though small, had "strong growth potential" and would
benefit from Remy's distribution network, particularly in Asia,
where demand for premium whisky is rising.
As drinkers worldwide acquire a growing taste for whisky,
spirits giants are all stepping up investment in the sector.
Last month, Diageo Plc, the largest producer of
Scotch whisky, said it was investing more than 1 billion pounds
($1.55 billion) in the drink over the next five years, while the
world's second-biggest Scotch producer, Pernod Ricard,
unveiled a 40 million pound investment in May at its malt
distilleries to boost supplies of its top sellers like
Ballantine's and Chivas Regal.
Bernstein analysts said in a note they saw "a lot of
strategic upside for Remy Cointreau in the deal", citing
"instant incremental profit from putting Bruichladdich through
Remy Cointreau's distribution network" and "significant revenue
synergies from the extra reach that Remy Cointreau would bring".
"However, it is difficult to see Bruichladdich making a huge
difference to Remy Cointreau's bottom line," they added.
"Bruichladdich's 2011 sales of 8.7 million pounds would equate
to approximately 1 percent of group turnover" in 2012.
At 0833 GMT, Remy Cointreau shares were off 0.86 percent at
88.65 euros, underperforming the European sector.
The distillery was built in 1881, mothballed by Jim Beam in
1995 and restarted by the current management team in 2001.
It comes under the umbrella of specialist malt distillers
Murray McDavid, who bought Bruichladdich in 2000 for 6.5 million
pounds, and it is run by Managing Director Mark Reynier.
Remy Cointreau said in June it was confident of generating
"steady and profitable growth" because of strong demand from
Asian consumers.
Chief Executive Jean Marie Laborde said the company - which
recently paid a special dividend to shareholders on the back of
strong profit - had a billion euros for acquisitions and was on
the lookout for one or several brands.
Bernstein analysts said the purchase of Bruichladdich would
only use a fraction of Remy's war chest, as even applying a
"generous" valuation of 20 times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would give a price of
about 43 million euros.
Thanks to the sale of its champagne business, Remy ended
fiscal year 2011-12 with net det of 188.6 million euros.
