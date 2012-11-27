PARIS Nov 27 Remy Cointreau is confident in the outlook for the Chinese market, the French spirits group's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We are extremely confident in the Chinese market's prospects," Jean-Marie Laborde told a press conference.

The CEO said wholesalers in China had held back in the second quarter of the financial year but that demand was picking up again. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)