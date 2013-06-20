PARIS, June 20 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it will elevate its chief financial officer Frederic Pflanz to the position of chief executive from October 1 this year, replacing current CEO Jean-Marie Laborde.

The nomination will be approved by a board meeting on September 24, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Mount Gay Rum said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Catherine Bremer)