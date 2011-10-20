PARIS Oct 20 French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted an 11 percent rise in first-half sales on Thursday, lifted by robust demand for its cognac, especially in Asia, and said it was confident in its ability to improve earnings.

Revenue rose to 474.9 million euros ($655 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, beating the 465 million average of estimates in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of six analysts.

"All group divisions and all regions contributed to this performance. Growth rates were particularly outstanding in Asia. Signs of the recovery in the U.S. and Western Europe are confirmed," the maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said in a statement.

Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion euros, competes with France's Pernod Ricard and Britain's Diageo . ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)