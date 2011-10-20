PARIS Oct 20 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau posted an 11 percent rise in first-half
sales on Thursday, lifted by robust demand for its cognac,
especially in Asia, and said it was confident in its ability to
improve earnings.
Revenue rose to 474.9 million euros ($655 million) in the
six months to Sept. 30, beating the 465 million average of
estimates in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of six analysts.
"All group divisions and all regions contributed to this
performance. Growth rates were particularly outstanding in Asia.
Signs of the recovery in the U.S. and Western Europe are
confirmed," the maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur
and Mount Gay Rum said in a statement.
Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion
euros, competes with France's Pernod Ricard and Britain's Diageo
.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
