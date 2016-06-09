PARIS, June 9 Remy Cointreau said it would raise its dividend after annual operating profit rose 6.1 percent, helped by cost control, improving demand for cognac in China and a growing taste for its 1738 Accord Royal and Club cognac brands in the United States.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur, which is accelerating a drive to sell higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins, said it aimed to grow current operating profit on a comparable basis in the financial year that began on April 1.

Operating profit for the year ended March 31 rose 6.1 percent organically to 178.4 million euros ($203.4 million).

This was broadly in line with the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 176 million euros but above the market consensus for organic growth of 3.6 percent. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)