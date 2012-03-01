LISBON, March 1 Portuguese power grid
operator REN reported on Thursday a 9 percent rise in
2011 adjusted net profit, slightly exceeding the market
consensus, with the increase driven by network enlargement and
lower operating costs.
The company's adjusted net profit rose to 131 million euros
($174.65 million) from 120 million a year earlier, while
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
climbed 9.5 percent to nearly 473 million euros.
Portugal's government last month agreed to sell stakes
amounting to a total of 40 percent in REN to China State Grid
and Oman Oil for 592 million euros.
The sell-off is part of the privatisation drive the country
has vowed to implement under the terms of its 78-billion-euro
bailout loan from the European Union and the IMF.
REN shares had closed 1.2 percent higher at 2.125 euros
before the results were announced, outperforming the broader
market in Lisbon, which rose 0.95 percent.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
(Reporting By Filipa Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)