MADRID Oct 25 Spanish gas grid operator Enagas has decided not to take part in the Portuguese government's sale of a stake in its gas and power grid operator REN , chairman Antonio Llarden said on Tuesday.

"It just isn't interesting for us," Llarden said on a conference call.

Portugal's government has promised to sell 51 percent of REN by the end of the year -- one of the privatisations the country has to carry out under the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout loan from the European Union and International Monetary Fund (IMF). (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)