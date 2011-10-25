(Adds number of interested bidders, stake's market value)

* State's 51 pct stake worth 585 mln euros

* To be sold off as part of Portugal's bailout agreement

* Four companies interested in privatisation

By Jonathan Gleave and Andrei Khalip

MADRID/LISBON, Oct 25 Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Tuesday it would not bid in the Portuguese government's sell-off of gas and power grid operator REN , which already has several potential bidders lined up.

"It just isn't interesting for us," chairman Antonio Llarden said on a conference call.

Portugal's government has promised to sell 51 percent it holds in REN by the end of the year -- one of the privatisations the country has to carry out under the terms of its 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout loan.

At current market prices, the stake is worth around 585 million euros ($812 million).

Another Spanish company, Gas Natural , is also not planning to bid for REN.

Meanwhile, Portugal's state property management company Parpublica said it had received four statements of interest from potential bidders and started consultations with the interested parties. It did not name the companies.

REN said earlier this month it was satisfied that major companies in the sector who have plenty of international experience were interested in its privatisation.

Local media have mentioned Britain's National Grid , Abu Dhabi's IPIC, Colombia's ISA and Cypriot financial group Tufton Oceanic among likely suitors.

REN shares were up 0.1 percent at 2.153 euros in early trading on Tuesday, outperforming Lisbon's PSI20 stock index, which was down 0.6 percent. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Editing by Will Waterman)