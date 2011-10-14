LISBON Oct 14 Portugal's power grid operator
REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais said on Friday it was
satisfied that major companies in the sector are interested in
its privatisation, a REN spokesman said.
Portugal's government has promised to sell 51 percent of REN
by the end of the year -- one of the privatisations the country
has to carry out under the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout
loan from the European Union and IMF.
"We are very satisfied that companies that are major players
in the sector, with plenty of international experience, are
interested in REN's privatisation," a company spokesman told
Reuters when asked if the U.K.'s National Grid was interested.
Business daily Jornal de Negocios reported on Friday that
National Grid is interested in the privatisation of REN
and already has sent legal experts to Lisbon to study the sale.
Local media have previously reported other suitors, such Abu
Dhabi's IPIC, Colombia's ISA and Cipriot financil group
Tufton Oceanic.
(Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Axel Bugge)