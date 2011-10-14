LISBON Oct 14 Portugal's power grid operator REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais said on Friday it was satisfied that major companies in the sector are interested in its privatisation, a REN spokesman said.

Portugal's government has promised to sell 51 percent of REN by the end of the year -- one of the privatisations the country has to carry out under the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout loan from the European Union and IMF.

"We are very satisfied that companies that are major players in the sector, with plenty of international experience, are interested in REN's privatisation," a company spokesman told Reuters when asked if the U.K.'s National Grid was interested.

Business daily Jornal de Negocios reported on Friday that National Grid is interested in the privatisation of REN and already has sent legal experts to Lisbon to study the sale.

Local media have previously reported other suitors, such Abu Dhabi's IPIC, Colombia's ISA and Cipriot financil group Tufton Oceanic. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Axel Bugge)