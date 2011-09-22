LISBON, Sept 22 The CEO of Portuguese electricity grid operator REN said on Thursday it is positive that several companies and funds have shown interest in the privatization of the state's stake in the company.

"It's a positive sign that the privatization operation has several companies and funds interested," chief executive Rui Cartaxo told reporters.

He added that market conditions are difficult at the moment, but is confident the government will adapt the sale to suit the conditions in international markets.

According to media reports Abu Dhabi's IPIC and Cypriot financial group Tufton Oceanic are among the parties interested in the state's sale of its 51 percent in REN, an operation to be concluded by the end of the year under the terms of Portugal's bailout from the European Union and the IMF. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga)