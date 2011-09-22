(Adds quotes, details)

By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga

LISBON, Sept 22 Several companies and funds have shown interest in the privatisation of Portugal's stake in power grid operator REN and a sale is expected to go ahead before the end of the year, REN's chief executive said on Thursday.

Rui Cartaxo would not name the potential bidders, but according to media reports Abu Dhabi's IPIC, Colombian operator ISA and Cypriot financial group Tufton Oceanic are among the parties interested in the 51 percent state stake.

The privatisation is one of the terms agreed by Portugal in its 78-billion-euro bailout from the the European Union and the IMF, with the debt-laden country also planning to sell its stakes in utility EDP and oil company Galp by the end of this year.

"I think it is possible (to complete the privatisation this year), but now it's up to the government to announce the details on how it will happen," Cartaxo told reporters.

"I'm confident, but obviously the market is in a difficult situation and the operation will be designed with care," he added. "I am sure the government is designing it in a way which adapts to conditions in international and euro zone markets."

The privatisation will bring REN advantages such as an increased free-float and new shareholders that can contribute to the company's strategy, particularly its international expansion plan, he added.

REN plans to expand overseas through partnerships in Africa, including Mozambique, and Latin America.

REN stocks slipped 0.47 percent at 1127 GMT, outperforming a sliding broader market in Lisbon, which fell 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)