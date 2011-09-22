(Adds quotes, details)
By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Sept 22 Several companies and funds have
shown interest in the privatisation of Portugal's stake in power
grid operator REN and a sale is expected to go ahead
before the end of the year, REN's chief executive said on
Thursday.
Rui Cartaxo would not name the potential bidders, but
according to media reports Abu Dhabi's IPIC, Colombian operator
ISA and Cypriot financial group Tufton Oceanic are
among the parties interested in the 51 percent state stake.
The privatisation is one of the terms agreed by Portugal in
its 78-billion-euro bailout from the the European Union and the
IMF, with the debt-laden country also planning to sell its
stakes in utility EDP and oil company Galp by
the end of this year.
"I think it is possible (to complete the privatisation this
year), but now it's up to the government to announce the details
on how it will happen," Cartaxo told reporters.
"I'm confident, but obviously the market is in a difficult
situation and the operation will be designed with care," he
added. "I am sure the government is designing it in a way which
adapts to conditions in international and euro zone markets."
The privatisation will bring REN advantages such as an
increased free-float and new shareholders that can contribute to
the company's strategy, particularly its international expansion
plan, he added.
REN plans to expand overseas through partnerships in Africa,
including Mozambique, and Latin America.
REN stocks slipped 0.47 percent at 1127 GMT, outperforming a
sliding broader market in Lisbon, which fell 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing
by Helen Massy-Beresford)