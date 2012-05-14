LISBON May 14 Portuguese power grid operator
REN reported on Monday a first-quarter net profit Of
34.5 million euros ($44.7 million), the same as a year ago, as
higher financing costs offset operating gains.
REN's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA, rose
13 percent to 130.7 million euros.
Financing costs soared 55 percent to over 32 million euros
and the average cost of debt servicing rose to 5.6 percent from
4.2 percent a year earlier amid Portugal's debt crisis.
Debt-laden and recession-hit Portugal is under a 78 billion euro
EU/IMF bailout.
Portugal's government earlier this year agreed to sell
stakes amounting to a total of 40 percent in REN to China State
Grid and Oman Oil for 592 million euros. The sell-off is part of
the privatisation drive the country has to implement under the
terms of its bailout loan.
REN shares had closed 0.6 percent lower at 1.99 euros before
the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in
Lisbon, which fell about 2 percent.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting By Filipa Cunha-Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)