LISBON May 14 Portuguese power grid operator REN reported on Monday a first-quarter net profit Of 34.5 million euros ($44.7 million), the same as a year ago, as higher financing costs offset operating gains.

REN's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA, rose 13 percent to 130.7 million euros.

Financing costs soared 55 percent to over 32 million euros and the average cost of debt servicing rose to 5.6 percent from 4.2 percent a year earlier amid Portugal's debt crisis. Debt-laden and recession-hit Portugal is under a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

Portugal's government earlier this year agreed to sell stakes amounting to a total of 40 percent in REN to China State Grid and Oman Oil for 592 million euros. The sell-off is part of the privatisation drive the country has to implement under the terms of its bailout loan.

REN shares had closed 0.6 percent lower at 1.99 euros before the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which fell about 2 percent.

($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting By Filipa Cunha-Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)