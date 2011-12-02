By Charmian Kok
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Dec 2 Investors should forget
China and park their money in sub-Saharan Africa if they wish to
benefit from the growth in emerging markets, the chief
investment officer at Russia's Renaissance Asset Managers said
on Friday.
"Africa reminds me of China back in 1999. If you missed
China then, don't do that now," Plamen Monovski told Reuters in
an interview. "It's the last place in the world that is due for
that rapid change and advancement."
Africa, once shunned by most investors, is beginning to
attract interest from some of the world's largest banks and
corporates.
Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd
this week announced plans to invest about $100 million in
Nigeria, while Standard Chartered's private bank said
in October it planned to set up an onshore presence in Kenya.
Investors should turn to Africa where equities are trading
at "exceptionally cheap" levels as the continent is benefitting
from Chinese demand for natural resources as well as investments
by the Asian giant, Monovski said.
Monovski, who joined the fund management arm of Russia's
Renaissance Capital from Blackrock last year, helps manage $2.5
billion of assets.
The firm's products include a sub-Saharan fund which counts
South African telecom firm MTN Group Ltd and Nigerian
Zenith Bank Plc among its top holdings. The fund
has, however, fallen about 17 percent since its inception in
October last year due to dampening appetite for riskier assets.
Renaissance is more bullish on Africa's infrastructure,
consumer-related and financial sectors, which will benefit from
the region's growing prosperity, rather than commodities.
"The real appeal of Africa is the rise of the consumer
society. Africa has got a population the size of India and
consumer force as big as India," he said.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in October it was
still positive about the outlook for sub-Saharan Africa because
of the growth in areas such as mining. It said the region is
expected to post nearly 6 percent growth in 2012, rising from
just above 5 percent on average this year.
Turning to China, Monovski said he does not expect a hard
landing in the world's second largest economy but felt China was
already "very discovered".
"We want to look at other regions in the world which looked
like China in the late 90s," he said.
(Editing by Kevin Lim)