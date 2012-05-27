* Topaz signs $203 mln loan deal as part of refinancing plan
* 7-yr deal, secured against shipping vessels - source
* Phase two of $330 mln plan expected later in 2012
(Adds detail, share price)
DUBAI, May 27 Topaz Energy and Marine, a unit of
Oman's Renaissance Services, has signed the first phase
of a $330 million refinancing loan agreement with banks, its
parent said in a statement to the bourse on Sunday.
The plan totals $203 million and was arranged and financed
by Standard Chartered, DVB Bank and First Gulf
Bank, the statement from Renaissance said.
The transaction is a seven-year shipping finance deal,
secured against the company's vessels, a banking source familiar
with the transaction said. The source, requesting anonymity,
added talks were ongoing with three to four other parties about
joining the facility.
"Stripping out the engineering unit into a separate company
was a good move. The marine part has got healthy cashflows so
we're comfortable backing it," the source said.
The plan will refinance Topaz's existing borrowings and
releases $60 million in trapped equity.
Topaz operates mainly in the Middle East, North Africa and
Caspian Sea region, running a fleet of 100 offshore support
vessels.
A $57 million second phase is planned for later this year,
according to a Chairman's Report on first-quarter results, and
Vishal Goenka, Renaissance group's chief financial officer said
that international and regional banks were interested.
United Arab Emirates - based Topaz appointed banks in
November to lead the refinancing initiative.
It was hit by a $2.9 million fraud scandal last August, and
prior to that, in March, forced to pull a London listing amid
valuation concerns and regional unrest.
The company originally said it was seeking $380 million for
refinancing, and expected the deal to close by the end of last
year.
Its operating profit fell to 5.8 million rials ($15.06
million) in the first quarter, from 8.8 million rials in the
prior-year period according to financial statements.
Shares in Renaissance ended 1 percent lower on Sunday. The
stock is down 5.5 percent this year, after slumping over 50
percent in 2011.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by David French and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh
Nair)