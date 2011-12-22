UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
MOSCOW Dec 22 Emerging markets focused bank Renaissance has broadened its fund management arm with the purchase of $300 million Griffin Eastern European Equity Fund, expanding into the German and Austrian market for the first time.
Renaissance Asset Managers said the deal would increase its funds under management to $2.7 billion from $2.4 billion.
It did not disclose the value of the transaction. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
BEIJING, Feb 11 China's top securities regulator is still preparing to launch oil futures and is considering lifting restrictions on stock index futures imposed during the 2015 stock market crash, the Shanghai Securities Times said on Saturday.
TORONTO, Feb 10 The Bank of Canada's early experiment on a blockchain-based payment system highlights challenges such as cost-efficiency and data privacy, according to an article by a senior bank official published on Friday.