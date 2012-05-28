MOSCOW/HONG KONG May 28 Emerging
markets-focused Renaissance Capital will cut around 12 percent
of its global investment banking staff amid weak market
conditions and gloomy forecasts, two sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
The company, founded in Moscow in 1995, has been building a
banking business focused on little-tapped Asian, African and CIS
markets, but has opted to trim employee numbers to adapt to
market conditions that have been rife with uncertainty since the
onset of the euro zone crisis.
The cull will lead to 40 job losses in Moscow, both sources
said, while a third source familiar with the situation said
RenCap's Asia CEO Jeremy Sparrow had led a number of exits from
its Hong Kong office.
RenCap opened its Hong Kong office in June 2010, shortly
after helping to arrange the $2.2 billion listing of Russia
aluminium company UC RUSAL.
The ground-breaking IPO was meant to spark a wave of Russian
companies seeing listings in Hong Kong, but Rusal's weak share
price and hostile market conditions have meant an influx has not
materialised.
Western investment banks have cut thousands of staff over
the past year to combat weak market conditions. Russian
state-controlled banks Sberbank and VTB Capital are
however expanding, aided by government support and the
availability of talent.
"The organisational changes at Renaissance Capital in Asia
are in line with the adjustments that the firm is currently
making to its business model globally on the back of the current
market environment," the group said in a statement from Hong
Kong.
The statement did not mention precise numbers and made no
comment on the Moscow business.
RenCap's parent firm Renaissance Group said in September it
would cut 10 percent of its global staff, also in response to
financial market turmoil.
(Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Megan Davies in Moscow and
Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)