Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Oct 11 Education software provider Renaissance Learning Inc said it continues to favour private equity firm Permira Funds' buyout offer over Plato Learning's sweetened $496 million bid.
Renaissance, which received a revised $455 million takeover offer from Permira last month, said its board continues to recommend shareholders accept Permira's offer.
On Monday, Renaissance said it had received a revised offer from Plato, which valued Renaissance at $16.90 a share. Renaissance had said it would give "proper consideration in due course" to Plato's bid.
Renaissance said its board concluded that the revised definitive proposal from Plato could not reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal.
Terrance and Judith Paul, who founded Renaissance in 1986, and members of their family own 69 percent of the company's shares.
The family said they will not support an acquisition of Renaissance by Plato, and have agreed to vote in favor of the amended Permira offer.
Permira had first struck a deal to buy Wisconsin-based Renaissance for $14.85 per share in August, but these plans were upset when Plato stepped in with a higher offer of $15.50 a share in September.
Shares of Renaissance Learning closed at $17.01 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
DAKAR, Feb 7 Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million.
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.