BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
DUBAI Aug 20 Oman's Renaissance Services said on Wednesday that its unit Topaz Energy and Marine had secured a $75 million investment from Standard Chartered Private Equity (SCPE).
SCPE will inject the equity in return for a 9.8 percent stake in the business, Renaissance said in a statement to Oman's bourse. The funds will be used to expand Topaz's fleet and develop its business.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, Renaissance added.
Topaz, an oilfield services firm which operates 99 vessels around the world, pulled out of a $500 million London share flotation in 2011, citing volatile markets. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing