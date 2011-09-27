(Corrects Prokhorov ownership detail)
MOSCOW, Sept 27 Renaissance Group, the emerging
markets-focused bank, will cut 10 percent of its staff worldwide
in response to financial market turmoil, a spokeswoman for the
group said on Tuesday.
The company, headquartered in Moscow but with operations
also in Asia and Africa, employs around 1,200 staff around the
world.
"Renaissance Group aligns its spending in line with global
market conditions. This process will affect 10 percent of group
staff," the spokeswoman said.
The move is just the latest announcement of banking employee
cutbacks in response to the nascent financial crisis.
Bank of America said this month it would cut 30,000
jobs in a bid to save $5 billion, while HSBC is to cut
3,000 jobs in Hong Kong alone.
Renaissance Capital, the investment banking arm of
Renaissance, is just under half owned by Russian billionaire
Mikhail Prokhorov.
(Reporting By Olga Popova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)