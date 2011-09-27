(Corrects Prokhorov ownership detail)

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Renaissance Group, the emerging markets-focused bank, will cut 10 percent of its staff worldwide in response to financial market turmoil, a spokeswoman for the group said on Tuesday.

The company, headquartered in Moscow but with operations also in Asia and Africa, employs around 1,200 staff around the world.

"Renaissance Group aligns its spending in line with global market conditions. This process will affect 10 percent of group staff," the spokeswoman said.

The move is just the latest announcement of banking employee cutbacks in response to the nascent financial crisis.

Bank of America said this month it would cut 30,000 jobs in a bid to save $5 billion, while HSBC is to cut 3,000 jobs in Hong Kong alone.

Renaissance Capital, the investment banking arm of Renaissance, is just under half owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov. (Reporting By Olga Popova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)