Sept 22 Renaissance Learning Inc said it received a definitive buyout offer from Plato Learning and would consider the proposal in "due course" but continued to recommend a lower offer from private equity firm Permira Funds.

Renaissance Learning, which makes education software for schools, said Plato's offer of $455.1 million, or $15.50 a share, would be financed with $128 million equity and $410 million in debt.

The company said Plato had received signed commitment letters from funds advised by Thoma Bravo and HarbourVest Partners for the equity component.

In August, Plato made an unsolicited bid for Renaissance -- 4 percent above Permira's $14.85-a-share offer.

Renaissance had said it believed Plato's proposal could be expected to lead to a "superior proposal" and gave the company access to its books.

In a statement on Thursday, Renaissance also said it has received antitrust clearance for the Permira buyout.

