BRIEF-Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence Services
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
* Gets $15.50 a share offer from Plato Learning
* Continues to recommend Permira offer
Aug 24 Renaissance Learning Inc RLRN.O, which makes education software for schools, said it got an unsolicited bid from Plato Learning Inc worth $15.50 a share in cash, topping a bid by private equity firm Permira [PERM.UL] last week.
The $15.50 a share offer price is 7 percent more than Renaissance Learning's closing price on Wednesday and 4 percent above Permira's $14.85 a share offer for the company.
Renaissance said it believes Plato's proposal could be expected to lead to a "superior proposal" under the terms of the agreement with Permira, but it continues to recommend shareholders vote for Permira's $440 million offer for the company.
The company also said it got a letter from Permira's counsel asserting that Plato's bid is not a proposal that could be determined to lead to a "superior proposal."
Shares of Wisconsin-based Renaissance closed at $14.52 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.