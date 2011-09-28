(Follows alerts)
Sept 28 Renaissance Learning Inc said
Plato Learning sweetened its takeover bid to $471 million but
the education software maker's board turned down the offer in
favor of a lower proposal from private equity firm Permira
Funds.
Plato's raised bid follows Permira Funds' improved $455
million offer, which won the support of the company's board and
Renaissance co-founders Terrance and Judith Paul, and members of
their family, who own 69 percent of the company's shares.
The Pauls said they would not support of Plato's buyout
offer. Renaissance's board echoed this stance and said it would
not pursue negotiations with Plato.
Plato is now offering stockholders other than Renaissance
co-founders Terrance and Judith Paul, and members of their
family, $18 a share -- 7 percent more than the stock's closing
price of $16.76 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
Terrance and Judith Paul, who founded Renaissance in 1986,
and members of their family, would get $15.10 a share in cash
for their shares. On average, Plato would buy Renaissance shares
for $16.01 each.
Permira had first struck a deal to buy Renaissance for
$14.85 per share in August but these plans were upset when Plato
stepped in with a higher offer of $15.50 a share earlier this
month.
There has been growing private equity interest in the U.S.
K-12 education sector. In July, Providence Equity Partners, a
well-known investor in the education field, agreed to buy
education software company Blackboard Inc for $1.64
billion.
Learning-software company Plato was also taken private by
Thoma Bravo last year.
