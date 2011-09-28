(Follows alerts)

Sept 28 Renaissance Learning Inc said Plato Learning sweetened its takeover bid to $471 million but the education software maker's board turned down the offer in favor of a lower proposal from private equity firm Permira Funds.

Plato's raised bid follows Permira Funds' improved $455 million offer, which won the support of the company's board and Renaissance co-founders Terrance and Judith Paul, and members of their family, who own 69 percent of the company's shares.

The Pauls said they would not support of Plato's buyout offer. Renaissance's board echoed this stance and said it would not pursue negotiations with Plato.

Plato is now offering stockholders other than Renaissance co-founders Terrance and Judith Paul, and members of their family, $18 a share -- 7 percent more than the stock's closing price of $16.76 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

Terrance and Judith Paul, who founded Renaissance in 1986, and members of their family, would get $15.10 a share in cash for their shares. On average, Plato would buy Renaissance shares for $16.01 each.

Permira had first struck a deal to buy Renaissance for $14.85 per share in August but these plans were upset when Plato stepped in with a higher offer of $15.50 a share earlier this month.

There has been growing private equity interest in the U.S. K-12 education sector. In July, Providence Equity Partners, a well-known investor in the education field, agreed to buy education software company Blackboard Inc for $1.64 billion.

Learning-software company Plato was also taken private by Thoma Bravo last year.