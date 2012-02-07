* Q4 oper EPS $1.11 vs est $1.02
* Records $59.5 mln underwriting losses from Thailand floods
in Q4
(Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Reinsurer RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd
reported a quarterly operating profit ahead of Wall
Street expectations on higher earned premiums, offsetting
underwriting losses from the Thailand floods.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $81.8 million, or
$1.58 per share in the quarter, compared with $122.6 million, or
$2.23 last year.
Operating profit -- a measure commonly used by analysts --
was $1.11 a share.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.02 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, underwriting income was $127.1 million,
down about 16 percent from last year, negatively impacted by
$59.5 million of underwriting losses from the Thailand floods.
Last year's flooding in Thailand is seen as one of the
costliest natural disasters in history, with insured losses
alone estimated at more than $15 billion, according to some
sources. For a factbox on insured losses from Thailand
floods:
Net earned premiums grew 5 percent to $199.1 million.
Shares of Bermuda-based RenaissanceRe closed at $75.65 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)